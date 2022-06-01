City of Atlanta opens warming center as frigid temperatures move in

The city is also providing transportation to the warming center.

ATLANTA — As frigid temperatures move in to the metro Atlanta area Friday, city leaders are opening an emergency warming center to help people get through the cold weather.

11Alive StormTrackers predict temperatures will start off in the 20s for Friday, which is the coldest air the area has seen since Feb. 2021. Friday and Saturday are expected to stay cool, with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s to 50s each day.

According to a statement from the city, the center will open Thursday night at 8 p.m. It will remain open until Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

The warming center is located at 3404 Delmar Lane NW, which is the Old Adamsville Recreation Center.