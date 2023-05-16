Atlanta 'Water Boys' start new pressure washing company

The teens detail cars and have pressure-washed everything from the exterior of major business franchises to mansions. It's part of their company Real Motion Youth.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — When selling water on the side of the road was no longer an option, one group of Atlanta teens didn’t turn to the streets – instead, they started a company where they put down the water bottles and picked up a pressure washer.



“If I wasn’t out here I would probably be in jail or something,” said Alvin Wade.

Wade is among 15 teens who are now part of Real Motion Youth, a company started by young adults and teens aimed at keeping kids out of trouble.

“It’s another method and I feel like this is a perfect way, you out in a safe environment – away from the streets. So I just think it's a good alternative overall,” said Caleb Fulks, the founder of Real Motion Youth.

The teens detail cars and have pressure-washed everything from the exterior of major business franchises to mansions. And the company’s founder said the money they are making is only part of the benefit.

“I think it’s beneficial in that aspect and just to believe because they don’t think they can get inside a mansion like that. But when they get exposed to them and they are working, they feel like it can come true for themselves,” added Fulks.

Devin Lofton said his life has changed and that he's benefitted from the work.

“Before I got into Real Motion I was fighting, a lot of fighting, trying to prove myself. I use to hang out a lot with the wrong crowds, hang around bad people, gangs and stuff -- it's a bad influence I could say now but before I didn’t realize it," said Lofton.

Instead, Lofton and other teens said they are focused on reaching their dreams, which seem closer to becoming reality.