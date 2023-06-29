1 dead, 1 injured in 3-car crash in Powder Springs: police

The 54-year-old driver of a Toyota Corolla died in the crash, according to officers.

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Cobb County Police are looking into the cause of a three-vehicle crash that killed a man in Powder Springs Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Richard D. Sailors Parkway and Old Lost Mountain Road just after noon. Cobb officers said it's investigating the deadly collision at the request of the Powder Springs Police Department.

The preliminary investigation determined a Toyota Corolla and Ford Mustang were headed east on Richard D. Sailors Parkway when a Hyundai Elantra headed west tried to make a left turn onto Old Lost Mountain Road.

That's when the crash happened, police said. A chain reaction occurred when the Hyundai crashed into the Toyota -- sending the Toyota into the Mustang. Police said the Toyota then hit a metal pole.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla -- 54-year-old Gregory Brown of Dallas, Georgia, --was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. They said he later died.

The 29-year-old driver of the Mustang went to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The 26-year-old driver in the Hyundai, police said, didn't need medical attention.