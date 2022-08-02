Banks County deputy struck in suspect DUI crash, sheriff's office says

Law enforcement are reminding people about the dangers of driving while intoxicated.

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — The Banks County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers about the dangers of getting behind the wheel intoxicated after one of its deputies was struck by a driver suspected to be under the influence.

Deputy Jonathon Dempsey had his emergency lights on while perched on the shoulder of Interstate 85 north when he was struck by another vehicle just before 2 a.m., authorities said.

Photos show the back of the patrol vehicle was severely damaged. The crash left the trunk of the car a mangled mess.

Despite the impact, promptly after the crash, Dempsey left his patrol car to help the driver in the other vehicle.

Intoxicated driver crashes into Banks County deputy, sheriff says | PHOTOS 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

"The driver was later found to be driving while intoxicated," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities did not say if the driver was hurt but did clarify that Dempsey was OK.