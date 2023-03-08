Scene cleared after lockdowns following report of unidentified individuals at Barrow-Winder High

The report first came in after 10 a.m. on Thursday. Lockdowns have been lifted.

Example video title will go here for this video

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Precautionary lockdowns were initiated at three schools in Barrow County on Thursday morning after a report of three unidentified persons at Winder-Barrow High School.

The lockdowns were lifted shortly after 11 a.m.

The school system said in a release the lockdowns at the high school, as well as Russell Middle School and Winder Elementary School, occurred after the report at around 10:30 a.m. The school system says law enforcement from the Barrow County Sheriff's Office and Winder Police Department responded and cleared the scene.

According to the school system, the three people at Winder-Barrow High were spotted by a school resource officer and approached, at which point they ran out of the building.

That spurred the lockdowns.

Officers and sheriff's deputies were investigating the scene and attempting to locate the individuals.