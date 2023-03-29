Students with $25 or more lunch balance will get 'substitute' meals

The change will take place next month.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County School System says if a student's school lunch bill is more than $25, they will receive an alternate meal -- and one mother says that's not fair.

A mother reached out to 11Alive concerned about the change after federal pandemic funds used to offer free school lunches was not extended this year.

Other Bartow County parents said this penalizes hundreds of students for outstanding school lunch bills that are out of a child's control.

"I just can't imagine somebody taking my four-year-old's lunch out of his hands and giving him something he's not going to eat," said Kristin Turner, a Bartow County Schools parent.

Turner said she received an email informing families that any student with a school lunch balance of $25 or more will get a substitute meal for lunch until the balance is paid.

Turner added families are struggling and the district should do better.

"Things have changed in the last few years post-pandemic," she said. "Everything is different. Bills are higher, groceries are higher and there's lots of people still struggling to find jobs that provide for their families."

The district said federal funding that allowed for free meals has dried up and its hands are tied.

In an emailed statement, the district said it's an old policy they are phasing back.

"Following policies and procedures in place for decades, and following suit with numerous other systems statewide, substitute meals may be given if accounts are negative $25 or more," a district spokesperson said. "Again, that is a policy that has been communicated for more than ten years and implemented professionally and with care and compassion in our school community."