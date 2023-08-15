Beyoncé shouts out Lizzo in 'Break My Soul' remix at concert after previously leaving her out

Lizzo faces a lawsuit alleging that she fostered a hostile work environment.

ATLANTA — Beyoncé has changed up all of her shows during her Renaissance World Tour including - leaving out Lizzo's tribute during her 'Break My Soul' remix. On Monday night in Atlanta, the Grammy award-winning singer brought it back.

"I love you Lizzo!" the singer said, nodding to the "Good as Hell" singer.

Beyoncé's words appeared to be a sign of support for the embattled artist during The Queens Remix of 'Break My Soul' which honors iconic female artists like Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliot Aretha Franklin and her sister Solange Knowles.

The BeyHive noticed that Queen Bey slated Lizzo's name back in the mix as it was noticeably missing in some previous shows.

Lizzo faces allegations that she fostered a hostile work environment, sexually harassed backup dancers and fat-shamed them while on tour. These allegations have manifested into a lawsuit with three former backup dancers who are suing the entertainer. Lawyers representing the dancers say since the lawsuit has been made public, more dancers have come forward with similar complaints.

Lizzo has denied these allegations, even turning to social media earlier this month to call the allegations "as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed."

Though Lizzo has some backers, there wasn't much buzz about Beyoncé's show of support. The BeyHive has shared mixed reactions on social media.

Someone should stop her omg…we need her miles away from this case and Lizzo till its over 😭🙏🏿 — Victor🇳🇬 (@onikascumragg) August 15, 2023

Beyoncé what are you doing — A Virgo Grooving (@rafaelgunji) August 15, 2023

Clearly Beyonce knows some info that you don’t. Also if you were smart Lizzo hasn’t been officially charged yet. — Jodie B^2 (@JBrewze_232) August 15, 2023