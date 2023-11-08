'Welcome to BEY-T-L' | Downtown skyscraper welcomes Beyoncé to Atlanta

Georgia's Own Credit Union is lighting up the skyline.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta is buzzing ahead of Queen B's three-night extravaganza at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - and there's a skyscraper welcoming her and her crew to the A.

"Welcome to BEY-T-L," towers over the Downtown Atlanta skyline, greeting Beyoncé just a little ways away from The Benz.

Georgia's Own Credit Union underwent a summer renaissance and decided to put the BeyHive love on top in honor of the Renaissance World Tour. The 450-foot-high sign stretches the length of two basketball courts, according to the credit union.

People can catch the sign at 100 Peachtree Street through the tour's Atlanta leg. The iconic Grammy-award-winning artist is performing Friday, Saturday and Monday night.

Those on Bey-Watch trying to snag last-minute tickets are still in luck - there are still affordable options on second-party ticket-selling websites. Here's a glimpse at the prices.

However, The Benz is already warning fans that they can't upgrade u due to high demand. As a reminder, stadium officials have put up the partition at the box office - so people should not rely on getting tickets at the show.