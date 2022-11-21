Large warehouse fire near Atlantic Station burns ... again

Just after 5 a.m., firefighters responded to Bishop Street to find a fire in a building that previously burned in May of 2021.

ATLANTA — A large commercial warehouse caught fire early Monday morning just behind Atlantic Station in Midtown Atlanta.

Just after 5 a.m., firefighters responded to Bishop Street to find a fire in a building that previously burned in May of 2021.

"Due to severe collapse conditions," they said, the fire was upgraded and additional resources were brought in.

Firefighters said they discovered "several fires" throughout the building, including a wall, which eventually collapsed.

Nobody was in the building and no injuries were reported, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.