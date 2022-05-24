x
Body found after drowning in Bartow County lake, officials say

The drowning was reported to officials on Monday around 11 p.m.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A man drowned in Allatoona Lake in Bartow County on Monday, according to officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Investigators with Georgia DNR Game Wardens received a call around 11 p.m. that someone was drowning in Allatoona Lake, near the Main Street Grocery & Bait.

Witnesses told officials that a man was fishing and decided to take a swim. They said he was struggling and never resurfaced. 

Game Wardens worked with Bartow Fire and Emergency Services to search the area for the man. 

The Game Wardens found a 40-year-old man's body in the water using sonar and a remotely operated vehicle. Bartow Fire recovered the body around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday. 

Officials are not releasing the name of the victim until next of kin is notified. 

