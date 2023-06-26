Man says he was walking and noticed an apartment door open -- then he discovered a body

He said something seemed off about the doors being open and said he could smell a foul odor as he got closer.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a death after a body was found in an apartment Sunday afternoon.

A man who said he made the discovery asked to remain anonymous. He said he was walking back from a friend’s place around 4 p.m. when he noticed the front door to an apartment "wide open" in one of the buildings at Hidden Valley Apartments.

The apartments sit back off Candler Road along Misty Waters Drive. He said something seemed off about the doors being open and said he could smell a foul odor as he got closer.

As he entered the one-bedroom apartment, he said the lights were off and it was obvious no one was home. He said all the furniture was still inside and things left on the counter as if someone "left in a hurry."

The man said he walked back to the bedroom and noticed the door to the closet was open and something was hanging out of the door. He said it was a human arm.

"You could tell it was a young girl by what she had on and by her hair,” he said.

As of Monday evening, the body hasn’t been positively identified. The man said it appeared the body had been in the closet for quite sometime due to the condition.

“She looked like a mummy,” he said.