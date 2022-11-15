Braselton woman steals thousands from couple in her care, deputies say

The 28-year-old woman had apparently known the couple for a few years before committing the crimes this year, the sheriff's office said.

BRASELTON, Ga. — A Braselton woman has been arrested by the Hall County Sheriff's Office on Monday for felony financial exploitation of an elderly person. Authorities allege she stole more than $100,000 from a couple in her care.

Deputies said the woman was acting as an in-home caregiver for a 68-year-old Barrow County woman who had health issues. The 28-year-old befriended the woman and her husband, according to deputies.

Deputies said they found out about the alleged theft from a family member.

According to deputies, the woman had known the victims for a couple of years, but she is accused of stealing from the couple this year. She eventually was able to assume the role of the woman’s power of attorney and even convinced the couple to sell their Barrow County home, moving them to an alleged "rent-to-own" home, according to deputies.

She's also accused of using the couple's bank account for personal purchases and got a loan under the woman's name and leased a car under the husband's name.