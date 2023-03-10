Target in Buckhead reopening following January arson

Shoppers were forced to evacuate after a fire spread through the store on Jan. 23.

ATLANTA — A Target in Buckhead is set to reopen after the store was intentionally set on fire over a month ago.

The store, located at 2539 Piedmont Road NE, announced it would reopen on Sunday, March 12, at 8 a.m. The store also shares a plaza with Ashley Furniture's home store and Home Depot.

Shoppers inside the store were forced to evacuate after a fire spread through the store just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 23. Firefighters found a working fire on the first floor in the bedding section and extinguished the fire within 40 minutes.

An 11Alive viewer shared the following photo inside the store after the fire was put out.

The fire came after a string of arsons at several Atlanta Walmart and Target stores. Now, investigators are searching for two people they believe could be responsible.

Investigators also believe the suspects set the fires as a distraction so the alleged thieves should shoplift items and escape the store unnoticed. They said the fires have "resulted in millions of dollars in damage."

Here's a photo of two men authorities are trying to identify:

There have been a number of recent fires at large retail stores in and around Atlanta.

Two Walmarts were closed after fires on the city's Westside, with one - on Howell Mill Road - now set for permanent closure. Walmart attributed both fires to arson.

The Georgia Arson Control is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those wanted. You are urged to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.