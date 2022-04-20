Building a total loss after bursting into flames in Fayette County

Fire crews said no one was hurt, but the building is a total loss.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A Fayette County building is now a total loss after it was destroyed in an early Wednesday morning fire.

The building at 600 Castlewood Road in Tyrone burst into flames around 1 a.m. According to Fayette County Fire, a passerby reported it to authorities.

Fire crews said it was formerly a residence being utilized as offices for a local trucking company. Officials said the building was fully involved when the fire department arrived to the scene.

It was extinguished around 2:45 a.m. No one was inside when flames engulfed the structure and there are no injuries reported in the incident, but officials said the building is a total loss.