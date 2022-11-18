Community concerns arise as police recover 3 bodies within 5 months near Canton river, authorities say

Canton Police Officers found human remains Thursday evening at Reformation Parkway near the Waleska Street underpass.

CANTON, Ga. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story.

The Canton Police Department is addressing community concerns Friday after skeletal remains were found near a Canton river; it's the third body discovered in the area within the span of five months, according to police.

The department found "human skeletal remains" at Reformation Parkway near Waleska Street Thursday. Police said the body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab for further investigation and possible identification.

In previous months, investigators worked two other scenes near Waleska Street. In a news release, police said they found the first body near Reformation Parkway and Waleska on June 21. Police recovered 42-year-old William Watkins' body in a wood line.

Police said the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office determined Watkins' death was a homicide. A month later, the police department arrested Jacob Huckabay in connection with his death. The arrest warrant indicates Huckabay got into a fight with the victim. Watkins was stabbed multiple times in the neck, put in a choke hold, and slammed down face first into the ground, according to the warrant.

Huckabay is currently in jail and was indicted Oct. 11 for murder, aggravated assault and other charges. He is scheduled for a jury trial in January 2023.

The second body, identified as Pedro Hernandez-Santiago was found on July 16 upstream in the Etowah River near Brown Street -- just north of Waleska Street. Police said an autopsy performed by the GBI Crime Lab revealed that Hernandez-Santiago died from a drowning. They also reported methamphetamine could have played a role in his death, suggesting that no foul play was involved.

Police said the death of Hernandez-Santiago wasn't related to the others. However, Canton detectives are investigating to determine if the body found Thursday is connected to Watkins' homicide case.

Police said Thursday's investigation is still in progress and there are limited details at this time. The department said there is no active threat to the public.