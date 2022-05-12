2 Carroll County firefighters injured in crash while responding to call, officials say

Officials said one of the injured firefighters was treated and released while the other underwent surgery, but is expected to make a full recovery.

ATLANTA — Two firefighters were hurt in a crash Thursday morning in Carroll County while responding to a medical call, officials said.

According to a crash report from Georgia State Patrol, a Carroll County fire engine was headed south on Clem Road a little before 7:30 a.m. when it veered off the roadway to the right, hitting two mailboxes.

The driver, the report indicated, tried to overcorrect the steering and lost control of the fire truck. They also struck a group of trees during the crash. The emergency sirens and lights were activated as the crew was en route to respond to a call.