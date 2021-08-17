Large fire reported at recycling business in DeKalb; Plumes of black smoke fill air

Here is what we know.

LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb fire crews are responding to a large fire at a recycling business Tuesday afternoon.

This is along the 6700 block of Chapman Road. 11Alive SkyTracker is over the scene; there are plumes of black smoke filling the air.

Fire officials tell 11Alive it appears cars may be on fire at the recycling business. It's unclear at this time if any injuries have been reported.

11Alive is working to gather more information about what happened.