This stretch of the Chattahoochee River is closed after sewage spill elevates E. coli levels

An ongoing sewage spill above Willeo Creek Park is suspected of contributing to the issue.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Officials issued a partial closure of the Chattahoochee River Friday after water quality tests showed E. coli levels almost 300 times the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommended limit.

The closure extends from the Chattahoochee Nature Center to Johnson Ferry. It's a precautionary move recommended by public health professionals, according to river officials. They have not mentioned if it would stretch through the Fourth of July weekend.

Park leaders explained that BacteriAlert program, which is a partnership between the park, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper and the U.S. Geological Survey, found conditions consistent with an ongoing sewage spill above Willeo Creek Park. Water quality tests received Friday were deemed unsafe for recreation by EPA standards, a news release reads.

"They need to put signs up to make sure people are aware," said Bonnie Troutman, who frequents the recreation area.

Elevated levels of E. coli levels can lead to health concerns with common symptoms manifesting as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea and fever. Children, the elderly or people with a weak immune system could see more severe symptoms.

Bill Patilla, who also enjoys spending time by the park said he's concerned for the younger crowd.

"There's lots of young kids out here that like to play in the water," Patilla said. "The smell is not that good either. It's a dangerous situation."

Park officials said they're working to address the issue, asking people to be patient and vigilant as they continue to test the water.

"As the park and Chattahoochee Riverkeeper continue monitoring and testing for water quality, additional closures may be implemented if E. coli levels reach dangerous levels in other parts of the river," officials said in a prepared statement.