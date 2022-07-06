Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announces earliest sellout in Game's history

The 2022 Semifinal Game breaks the previous record from 2016

ATLANTA — The 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is officially sold out. Officials made the announcement Wednesday that it's the earliest sellout in the game's 54-year history.

The sellout breaks the previous record that was set in 2016. The record also represents the earliest sellout in the College Football Playoff era.

According to a release, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has now sold out 23 of its last 26 games.

“We’ve been saying this will be our ‘Record Season’ and that’s already coming to fruition with the earliest sellout in our history,” Gary Stokan said, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. “It’s a testament to the passion for college football that exists with the Atlanta fans and to the quality of games we are able to host on an annual basis. This year our ‘Record Season’ includes hosting five top-10-ranked teams between our two Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games to open the season and our College Football Playoff Semifinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the end.”

The College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is set for Saturday, Dec. 31, at either 4 p.m. or 8 p.m. ET. It will host either the No. 1 vs. No. 4 or the No. 2 vs. No. 3 teams in the country as assigned by the College Football Playoff selection committee, a release stated. You'll be able to watch the game on ESPN.

"The bowl’s two participating teams will be announced by the College Football Playoff selection committee on Dec. 4. Each participating school will be allocated its contractual ticket allotment following team announcements," a release stated.