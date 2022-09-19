Witness: Child discovered dead near DeKalb park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A witness said she discovered a child's body near Lithonia Park Monday afternoon.
The woman talked to 11Alive's Cody Alcorn at the scene, saying she and her daughter were walking back from Lithonia High when they found the body behind a townhome on Parkway Trail.
"I told my daughter, it's body laying there," she said.
The woman said they discovered the child in the bushes. She ran and told a neighbor to call 911 because there was someone dead.
Photos show an extensive crime scene, with a crime scene van and police cruisers parked near the 2700 block of Parkway Cove, which is in the community with townhomes. This is just a short distance away from Lithonia Park. There is police tape behind one of the residences.
The medical examiner has arrived to the scene, and is backed up to the wooded area. It's unclear at this time how old the child is and how the child died.
11Alive has reached to DeKalb County police, who have not given a statement about the investigation so far. Our newsroom is working to get more information about the situation.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
