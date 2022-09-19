Witness: Child discovered dead near DeKalb park

Here is what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A witness said she discovered a child's body near Lithonia Park Monday afternoon.

The woman talked to 11Alive's Cody Alcorn at the scene, saying she and her daughter were walking back from Lithonia High when they found the body behind a townhome on Parkway Trail.

"I told my daughter, it's body laying there," she said.

The woman said they discovered the child in the bushes. She ran and told a neighbor to call 911 because there was someone dead.

CHILD FOUND DEAD NEAR PARK: I’m near Lithonia Park where @LithoniaPolice and @DeKalbCountyPD are on scene after a child’s body was found in a wooded area. I just talked with the woman who found the body in a cut through to her subdivision. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/JlHpiV9sd1 — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) September 19, 2022

Photos show an extensive crime scene, with a crime scene van and police cruisers parked near the 2700 block of Parkway Cove, which is in the community with townhomes. This is just a short distance away from Lithonia Park. There is police tape behind one of the residences.

The medical examiner has arrived to the scene, and is backed up to the wooded area. It's unclear at this time how old the child is and how the child died.

A look at the scene. Family has started to arrive and as you can imagine are very emotional. Medical examiner has backed up to the wooded area. pic.twitter.com/x5MElEiejm — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) September 19, 2022

11Alive has reached to DeKalb County police, who have not given a statement about the investigation so far. Our newsroom is working to get more information about the situation.

Photos | DeKalb crime scene 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.