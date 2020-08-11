Child in surgery after being shot in DeKalb, police say

Police said the child is expected to survive.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child was hurt in a shooting in DeKalb Saturday evening, police say.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Willow Ridge Way.

Police confirmed the shooting but the only information they released was that the child was in surgery and was expected to survive.

Details about how the incident happened have not been released yet and authorities haven't announced any suspects or charges. It's also unclear, at this point, what led up to the shooting.