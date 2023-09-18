'Still in disbelief' | Cleanup efforts underway near Clark Atlanta University after devastating floods

Officials said they’ve found rooms for all 24 students whose rooms were flooded.

ATLANTA — Major flooding from thunderstorms has left a mess at Clark Atlanta University, where cleanup continues.

Chaotic videos on social media showed flooded hallways, a man stranded on his car, and muddy roads on campus.

Officials said they’ve found rooms for all 24 students whose rooms were flooded. They’ve all been moved into new rooms higher up in their dorm building.

On Monday, sophomore Ejon Woods surveyed the damage to his car that was completely underwater and flooded.

“Still kind of in disbelief that something like that could happen so quickly. Since I only had liability insurance, there’s nothing they can do,” said Woods.

The sophomore added while his dorm room stayed dry, the basement of his dorm was underwater.

“Our washers and dryers are out of commission and it’s 200 men in this one building with 6 washers and dryers that aren’t working,” said Woods.

The university started remediation efforts on Friday and also started collecting funds to help impacted students replace what was lost.

“A lot of the on campus organizations have been gathering non-perishable items, feminine hygiene products and clothes,” said Woods.

Woods said he’s glad his room was unaffected, and moving forward, he won’t take this chance again.

“I wouldn’t park here in the street again. When I get a new car, whenever that is, I would probably opt for full coverage instead,” said Woods.

