Fire rips through commercial building in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters in Clayton County are working to extinguish a fire at a commercial building Thursday afternoon.

The Lake City Police Department wrote in a Facebook post around 4:30 p.m. to avoid the area of Burks Drive at Metcalf Road.

Officials have not said what started the fire. Lake City Police Department said there were no injuries. You can see flames completely engulfing the building and heavy smoke from the fire in the photos below.

