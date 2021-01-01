Small fire, water damage at Southern Regional Medical Center shift some patients

Officials say a small fire activated the sprinkler system which required some emergency department services to be moved.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters were on-hand to quickly extinguish a fire at a metro Atlanta hospital on Friday, but the activation of the sprinkler system has forced some services to temporarily move.

Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services (CCFES) reported that a small fire started in a patient room next to where some firefighters were standing at Southern Regional Medical Center and was quickly put out with a handheld extinguisher.

However, firefighter officials said that, at the same time, the sprinkler system activated, causing water damage.

As a result of what it described as an "unforeseeable water issue" emergency services were shifted.

"Southern Regional staff and resources from CCFES collaborated to quickly relocate the remaining patients in the Emergency Room until the water could be removed," a fire department spokesperson told 11Alive.

The hospital said that crisis patients brought by emergency medical services continue to receive treatment. Walk-in emergency patients are also being treated but are being diverted to "a care area close to the Emergency Department." The hospital also warned that wait times "may be longer than normal" as a result.

"The hospital thanks the community for its understanding while we work through this situation," a hospital spokesperson wrote.

Details regarding how the fire started or how long services may be impacted by the cleanup have not yet been released.