COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The historic Concord Covered Bridge in Cobb County made it almost a year without any ill-advised attempts by large vehicles to make it through under a metal clearance beam, but that streak has now come to an end.

The county reported late Monday night that a vehicle had struck the metal clearance beam at the bridge's entrance.

"Crews report a vehicle struck the beam and left the scene before police arrived," the county wrote on its Facebook page.

Officials reported no damage to hanging pipes that have been installed to give warning. Those were placed at the bridge site last year, after it had been scraped by too-tall vehicles a multitude of times over the past couple years.

Within hours of the installation of the new warning system last year, a truck hit the bars.

"How did they get by the chains hanging? They hit them and didn't think mmm? Wonder why those are there?" a commenter, Lee Harvey, wrote on the Cobb Facebook post. "Here's your sign. Hopefully, they are being cited for interference with govt property and they paying for it, not us."

Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt told 11Alive last year that, at the time, that the bridge had been struck on nearly 20 occasions in the last year.

According to the Concord Covered Bridge Historic District, the covered bridge was first built as currently constructed at the site in 1891, and is "famous as the only covered bridge remaining in Cobb County, still open to automobile traffic, and traffic counts show it as the busiest covered bridge in the state."

Its clearance beam stands at seven feet tall.

