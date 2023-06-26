77-year-old killed after crash in Cobb County, police say

The crash happened Sunday night near Powder Springs Road and Pamela Circle.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 77-year-old man died after he was hit by a car in Marietta Sunday night, Cobb County Police said.

The crash happened on Powder Springs Road and Pamela Circle just around 9:22 p.m.

Police found in their investigation that the man, later identified as Abraham Paz-Chavez, parked his pickup truck in the southbound lanes of Powder Springs Road.

He then began to walk near the western edge of the roadway "for unknown reasons", police added.

A driver of another car that was heading south on the road hit and killed Paz-Chavez.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

According to authorities, the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the department at 770-499-3987.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.