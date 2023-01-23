Person shot in parking deck of busy shopping plaza near Taco Mac, police say

Cobb County Police are on the scene at 3101 Cobb Parkway.

ATLANTA — A person was shot Monday afternoon in the parking deck of a busy shopping plaza, police said.

Cobb County Police responded to the scene at 3101 Cobb Parkway, where they located a person shot in the garage behind a Taco Mac restaurant and the Main Event family entertainment center. They said they also have detained a suspect.

Police were unable to provide any further details.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.