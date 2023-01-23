Person shot in parking deck of busy shopping plaza near Taco Mac, police say

ATLANTA — A person was shot Monday afternoon in the parking deck of a busy shopping plaza, police said.
Cobb County Police responded to the scene at 3101 Cobb Parkway, where they located a person shot in the garage behind a Taco Mac restaurant and the Main Event family entertainment center. They said they also have detained a suspect.
Police were unable to provide any further details.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.