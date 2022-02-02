School bus in accident in Cobb County, no injuries reported

It happened Wednesday morning in the Acworth area.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus was in an accident in Cobb County on Wednesday morning, the school district said, but there were fortunately no injuries reported.

An unspecified number of students were on the bus at the time, with the district saying in a statement they were "safely transported to school" following the incident.

It was reported near Acworth on Baker Road near the intersection with Lighthouse Pointe.

"This morning, a bus was involved in an accident," the district statement said. "Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and students were safely transported to school for another successful day of learning in the second largest school system in Georgia."