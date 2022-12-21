Commissioner wants community to protect children after violent year in Atlanta

So far, there have been 264 homicides this year. Last year, there was 259.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — More people have been killed in Fulton County so far this year than all of 2021, according to the Fulton County medical examiner.

And in the last few weeks, those grim numbers have included children and teenagers across the county killed by gun violence.

However, one county commissioner is pushing to make kids feel safe again where they live.

Fulton County Commissioner Khadijiah Abdur-Rahman said she wants to see children playing outside - going to their neighbors house - and just acting like kids.

But, she added that none of that can happen if they're scared to leave their homes. So, she set up a toy drive to encourage kids to reconnect with their community.

Among those in attendance was Ruthie Reynolds, who said her eight-year-old grandson simply couldn't wait to get to Trinity AME Church where the event was being held.

"He was so excited today, he was just as excited as if it were Christmas Day," she said.

She wanted to bring him to the toy giveaway because she wanted him to feel like he's part of the community he lives in.

"We don't have that bond anymore. In the olden days, we used to know our neighbors, we would know what they were doing. And their children were our children. These days we don't get a chance to do that," she said.

Abdur-Rahman said she wants to give kids a chance at that experience again.

"Children need to be able to be children. That's why in this safe space today, they can do that," she said.

The county commissioner, like most people who live in Atlanta, said she's been horrified by the violence against young people over the past few weeks - teenagers from one end of the city to another killed by gun violence.

And she said it's impacting all the kids who live her area.

"They're scared to go outside to play, they're scared to go to school. This is an epidemic. And what I want people to realize is that we can find a solution for this," Abdur-Rahman explained.

She added that part of the solution is finding moments like the toy giveaway when kids can come out and spend time with adults who care about them.

"It is a problem that it's going to take the entire community to come together to fix," she said.

For families who attended the event, it's a great first step.

"It was great, I felt very safe to bring my grandchild here today, and that's important to me," Reynolds said.