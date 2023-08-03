Driver arrested after police chase through Conyers, authorities say

The chase happened after police tried to pull the driver over along I-20 near Sigman Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONYERS, Ga. — One person was arrested after nearly hitting an officer with their car and leading police on a chase through Conyers, according to a release from the Conyers Police Department.

The chase happened after police tried to pull the driver over along I-20 near Sigman Road. While an officer was getting out of his patrol car, the driver drove towards the officer attempting to hit him before speeding off.

After a PIT maneuver was used, the driver was forced to stop. He was later found with marijuana. The man was arrested on several misdemeanor charges, including aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and intent to distribute marijuana.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.