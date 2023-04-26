Road rage incident leads to gas station shooting, Rockdale Sheriff says

Deputies responded to the shooting at the Shell gas station at Highway 138 and Old Salem Road. No one was hurt, the Rockdale Sheriff said.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A road rage incident led to a shooting at a gas station Wednesday, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting at the Shell gas station at Highway 138 and Old Salem Road shortly after 4 p.m. No one was hurt, the Rockdale Sheriff said.

Conyers Police added the incident began along Iris Drive near the Longhorn Steakhouse within city limits.

The sheriff's office said it's actively investigating what happened.

