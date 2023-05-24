Coweta County Deputies looking for van, 700 to 900 gallons of diesel gas stolen

A white van was spotted pumping hundreds of gallons of gas at RednEds gas station at around 1 a.m., deputies said.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County Deputies are urging residents to be on the lookout for a white van, which may have been used in a gas theft worth thousands of dollars.

Deputies were called to investigate the theft after a white van was spotted driving up to RednEds gas station Tuesday, May 16, at around 1 a.m., followed by a dark-colored four-door sedan.

A man was then spotted getting out of the van, opening the sliding door on the driver’s side and pumping several hundred gallons of diesel gas into a container, according to a post from the department’s Facebook page.

The stolen gas was then stored inside the cargo area of the van. The post said the man left about two hours later, taking between 700 to 900 gallons of gas with him.

Investigators believe the man typed in an “unknown code” before making off with stolen gas.

According to AAA, the average price for diesel gas in Georgia is around $3.87, which means the stolen gas is valued somewhere between $2,709 and 3,483.

Coweta County Deputies are looking for a white 2017 to 2019 RAM ProMaster. The white van was described in the post as having the following:

Over the cab lights

The tag is possibly mounted on the lower portion of the rear driver's side door.

Windows in the rear doors

The driver of the white van also opened the hood while at the pump, the post said.