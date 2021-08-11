1 dead in plane crash near Paulding County, authorities say

Many details concerning the crash remain unknown.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A pilot is dead after a plane crashed in a wooded area of Paulding County, the sheriff's office said.

A plane crashed near Georgian Parkway and Hanover Drive near Vila Rica around 1 p.m., according to Sgt. Ashley Henson. The plane has been identified as a single-engine Mooney-M20F by the FAA.

The pilot was the only person on board, Henson said. There were no injuries on the ground.

Details concerning the crash are still forthcoming and the National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation.

AVOID Georgian Pkwy between Stafford Ln and Hanover Dr until further notice due to a Law Enforcement response. Roadway Closed. — Paulding Sheriff (@PauldingSheriff) November 8, 2021

The Paulding County plane crash is the third in the area within four days.

A single-engine Cessna 172 declared an emergency after leaving the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport on November 4. The plane ultimately landed on North Decatur Road southeast of the airport. The pilot survived.