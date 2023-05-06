Crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in northwest Atlanta, fire officials say

ATLANTA — One person is dead and at least one other was injured following a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Atlanta on Saturday, fire officials said.
Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department said the crash happened on James Jackson Pkwy NW at Browntown.
NW. Fire officials confirmed one fatality and officials were administering CPR to another victim. No other details have been released.
