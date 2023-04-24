1 dead after car crash on Jonesboro Road in South Fulton, officials say

This is a developing story.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday morning.

There are limited details at this time, but police confirmed that one person is dead.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, took place between Westbridge and Old Jonesboro Roads, authorities said.

South Fulton Police are working to learn more about the crash. Currently, the victim's name has not been released.

