Shooting involving Atlanta Police near Greyhound bus station, 1 injured

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are on scene of a shooting that involved an officer near a Greyhound bus station.

The shooting happened Sunday morning sometime around 4:40 a.m. at bus station near Forsyth and Brotherton Streets, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers were called to the bus station after an "unruly individual" wouldn't leave when asked by Greyhound staff, the spokesperson said.

The 30-year-old man then pulled out a handgun and shot at police, the spokesperson added.

One officer shot back at the man, hitting him. The man was then taken to Grady Hospital and is in stable condition. None of the officers were injured, the spokesperson said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will now handle the shooting case.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.