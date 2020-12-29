Person dead after being shot in incident involving law enforcement in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood

Few details were immediately available early Tuesday morning.

ATLANTA — A person is dead after a fatal shooting incident involving law enforcement in the Pittsburgh neighborhood, Atlanta Police reported early Tuesday morning.

The GBI tweeted that it had responded to an officer-involved shooting in the county at the request of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. APD said that the call also involved the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

11Alive's Joe Ripley reported that the call originated with the Marshals, and that they were serving an arrest warrant for a person wanted for murder.

The Marshals did not say if the person who was shot was the murder suspect.

It was not immediately clear how the Fulton Sheriff's Office was involved.

Atlanta Police said they were called to a report of a person shot on Mayland Circle in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood shortly before 7 a.m.

The department later reported it as an officer-involved shooting involving the sheriff's office. They said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and sheriff's office would be the agencies on scene handling the investigation.

The GBI has responded to an OIS in Fulton County at the request of the U. S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. Agents are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/DHo3IFpCNK — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) December 29, 2020