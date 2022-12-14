DeKalb authorities search for murder suspect in deadly townhome shooting

The man is accused of killing Quakari Freeman on July 1.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies believe they know who killed a man over the summer at a Decatur townhome complex and now they're asking for the public's help.

There's a warrant out for Rakwon Sadek Brooks' arrest. The 25-year-old is accused of murdering Quakari Freeman, authorities said.

DeKalb County Police Department officers found Freeman dead under a white sheet on July 1 at the Avondale Townhomes along Holcombe Road. He was found shot in the back near building 1029 with two 9mm shell casings in the grass nearby, police said.

At the time, a woman who identified herself as Freeman's girlfriend told officers who she believed was responsible for killing him. Police said they were able to find the suspect and took him and Freeman's girlfriend back to headquarters to investigate further.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit announced Wednesday they are searching for Brooks but did not say if he was the suspect authorities first took in for questioning.

Authorities said if anyone sees Brooks to not approach - he's believed to be armed. If anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers 404-577-TIPS.