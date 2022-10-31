59-year-old man arrested in DeKalb County Jail Halloween contraband bust, sheriff's office says

Authorities said they confiscated a large black plastic bag containing 14 cellphones, two belly rings, six tubes of super glue and more.

DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb County Jail inmates thought they were in for a treat this Halloween.

A 59-year-old man is in jail after allegedly sending contraband into an inmate's cell using a fishing rod.

DeKalb County Sheriff's deputies arrested the 59-year-old at the jail on Memorial Drive averting a “sizable contraband drop."

Authorities said they confiscated a large black plastic bag containing 14 cellphones, a zip lock bag containing a green leafy substance, two sewing kits, six tubes of super glue, two belly rings and more.

The 59-year-old College Park resident is being charged with Crossing State/County Guard Lines with Weapons, Intoxicant Drugs without Consent and Criminal Trespass-Unlawful Purposes.