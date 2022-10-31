Man killed, child hurt in DeKalb County shooting, police say

It happened in the parking lot of Bigelow's Bar & Grill off Gresham Road in Atlanta, just off Interstate 20.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An incident Monday afternoon left one person dead and a child injured, police in DeKalb County said. Officers initially believed this was a road-rage incident, but have since said that it wasn't and that they are still working to determine what led to shots fired.

Police have limited details to share but said the man was taken to the hospital where he died. They did not say how the child was hurt, but that he or she is alert and stable.

