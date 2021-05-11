DeKalb County motorcycle cop struck by car, ejected

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County police officer was thrown from his motorcycle Sunday morning after being struck by a car.
The officer was injured but was expected to survive.
An unidentified officer was working near Perimeter Mall on Ashford Dunwoody Road to clear an intersection with his emergency lights flashing Sunday morning.
Around 11 a.m., the officer was struck by a car and thrown from his bike. The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.
The driver told Dunwoody Police at the scene that he did not see the motorcycle due to traffic. The driver was arrested for driving without a license and taken to the DeKalb County Jail.