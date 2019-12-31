DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County Fire captain hospitalized due a "serious medical condition" took the time to pen a letter of thanks to those who have supported him.

Officials have not specified what exactly landed Captain Vincent "Skinny" Tierney in the hospital, but did say it was serious and said he "had a long road to recovery."

A GoFundMe account was set up for Tierney, and it's raised more than $15,000 as of December 31.

On Tuesday, Tierney posted a letter through the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department Facebook page. He wrote:

"WOW! A lot has transpired for me and my family this month. I am conscious, alert, and transferring out of the CCU to a regular room.

I want to personally say that I appreciate all the love and support that everyone has shown to me and my family.

Every thought, prayer, tear, laugh, visit and text. It has all been so amazing.

I am so thankful to have such wonderful people in my corner.

I have a long road to recovery, but just know that due to your continuous love and support my heart is full.

So thank you all and from my family to yours.

Happy New Year."

The captain has been with the department for 14 years.

In a December 26 update, DeKalb Fire wrote, "“Vincent remains in a constant state of improvement. He is conscious and becoming more aware of his surroundings. He is in isolation because of infection. The staff asks that he continue to rest and receive no visitors. Vinnie smiled....he appreciates the patches, cards and pics.”

Updates are being posted on their Facebook page.

