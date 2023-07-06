x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Deputies locate family after 2-year-old found walking alone in Cartersville

Bartow County Sheriff's Office said the child was found walking on Benfield Cirlce around 9:30 a.m. on July 6.
Credit: Bartow County Sherriff's Office

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — UPDATE: The Bartow County Sheriff's Office says it has located family. The sheriff's office did not provide any additional new details about the situation.

Original story below

Deputies are searching for the parents of a 2-year-old found walking in Cartersville alone on Thursday.

The Bartow County Sheriff's Office said the child was found walking on Benfield Cirlce around 9:30 a.m. on July 6. Deputies said he is only able to tell them his age.

The office did provide a photo of the child and said that anyone with information about who his parents are should contact them at 770-382-5050.

Credit: Bartow County Sherriff's Office

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Multiple people rescued from apartment fire in Norcross

Before You Leave, Check This Out