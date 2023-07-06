Deputies locate family after 2-year-old found walking alone in Cartersville

Bartow County Sheriff's Office said the child was found walking on Benfield Cirlce around 9:30 a.m. on July 6.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — UPDATE: The Bartow County Sheriff's Office says it has located family. The sheriff's office did not provide any additional new details about the situation.

Original story below

Deputies are searching for the parents of a 2-year-old found walking in Cartersville alone on Thursday.

