Disgruntled employee fires several shots in Ellenwood, police say

DeKalb County Police are investigating what led up to the gunfire.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a person fired several rounds near a DeKalb County landfill.

The DeKalb County Police Department was called to the 4200 block of Clevemont Road in Ellenwood Thursday afternoon, which is near the DeKalb County Landfill. The Seminole Compost Facility and DeKalb County Seminole Building are also in the area.

Officers are investigating the circumstances that led to "a disgruntled employee who fired rounds," they said in a statement. No one was hurt.

Police did not say where the person was employed. DCPD is expected to release more details Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.