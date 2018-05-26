ATLANTA - Three people were shot near Grant Park and taken to nearby hospitals late Friday night.

Officers arrived to 520 Park Avenue SE and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to Atlanta Medical Center in a passenger vehicle and their condition is unknown.

After further investigation, it was revealed that another two victims were shot and taken to Grady Hospital. The extent of their injuries and their conditions are unknown.

One suspect has been detained and police are searching for possible additional suspects.

There was a dispute that escalated into gunfire according to police but investigations are ongoing.

