Radio host with podcast about cancer diagnosis dies

Family members announced his death Tuesday afternoon.

ATLANTA — Atlanta radio veteran Gary Mitchell, also known as DJ Mix Master Mitch, has passed away following a battle with cancer. Family members confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon.

Mitchell was fighting pancreatic cancer alongside his cousin, Silas "SiMan Baby" Alexander. Pancreatic cancer is the same cancer that Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek and Congressman John Lewis recently died with. There is currently no cure for stage 4, but doctors can manage it.

In October, they launched a "Cousins with Cancer Podcast." Alexander shared the news on Instagram about Mitchell's death.

"It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge that my cousin with cancer @therealdjmixmastermitch passed away this morning. (For once, I’m at a loss for words.) 💔," he said.

Condolences are pouring in on social media about Mitchell's passing.

"What a sad day in Atlanta's Black Radio Community. Radio Personality Gary L. Mitchell as known as "Mix Master Mitch" has earned his wings," one Twitter user said."

Below are comments from others.

