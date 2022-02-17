Good Samaritan locates missing dog after owner was shot while driving tractor trailer on the interstate

The victim's dog is currently staying with the good Samaritan who found her after her owner was shot will driving on the interstate.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A dog who went missing after its owner, a tractor trailer driver, was shot while driving on Interstate 75 in Cobb County Wednesday afternoon has been found safe.

Cobb Police said a good Samaritan found Suzy, a rescue dog, Thursday morning and called authorities. Suzy is now "doing well."

The chaotic incident happened around 12:45 p.m. on I-75, just north of Wade Green Road and north of the Hickory Grove Rd overpass. Sgt. Wayne Delk with Cobb County Police Department told 11Alive another driver on the roadway shot the truck driver at least twice while he was driving, too.

Although the Massachusetts man was conscious when taken to the hospital, Delk previously said the trucker was suffering from life-threatening injuries. A Thursday update from police indicates the 42-year-old is now in stable condition.

Police said they don't have a description of a suspect or the vehicle they were traveling in. At this point, they're still trying to find out what led up to the violent incident.

"We're hoping that someone saw something and will come forward," Delk said. "Obviously, this was in the middle of the day so there was traffic on the roadway. Hopefully, someone saw something and they'll call us."

The shooting blocked all lanes of travel on the northbound side of the interstate. It cleared around 2:30 p.m.

It is not clear where exactly Suzy was found. She is currently staying with the good Samaritan, who agreed to keep her until the victim can make arrangements to pick her up.