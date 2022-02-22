$30 million donation will help complete Atlanta BeltLine

The project will be finished by the end of 2030, according to the BeltLine CEO.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced that the city had secured the money to complete the BeltLine.

According to a release from the mayor's office, the Cox Foundation is donating $30 million to finish the loop, specifically completing the northwest trails.

However, the 22-mile project is still expected to take some time.

The BeltLine CEO added he can now say with confidence, the project will be finished by the end of 2030.

Recently, developers broke ground on an apartment building near the Southside BeltLine that promises to provide 250 new affordable housing units.

Atlanta BeltLine Inc. is working toward eventually getting 5,600 affordable units built around the BeltLine. According to ABI, it's a little more than halfway (53%) there.

For over a decade, the ambitious project has become one of the city's premier attractions, bringing not just active residents and tourists but drawing the development of various restaurants, bars, and businesses to the surrounding area.