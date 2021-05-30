Doraville Police find woman shot dead in vehicle on Peachtree Industrial

Investigators haven't yet identified the victim as their search for answers continues.

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Doraville Police are investigating after a driver was found dead on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard with a gunshot wound late Saturday evening.

Police announced on Sunday afternoon that they found the victim around 9:30 p.m. the previous evening in a vehicle stopped in the "wall lane" of Peachtree Industrial south near Tilly Mill Road.

"As the officer went to check the vehicle, an unresponsive female driver was found in the driver's seat," police said in Sunday's statement. "As responding officers began rendering aid, they found that the victim had suffered a gunshot wound.