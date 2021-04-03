One seriously injured in shooting near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Police are still looking for the suspect in the shooting.

ATLANTA — A man is in a local hospital in what police described as serious condition following a shooting across the street from Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday.

Atlanta Police Officer Anthony Grant said that the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. at 445 Markham Street SW. Officers approved to find a male victim with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital as a result.

Based on the preliminary findings of investigators, Grant said the man appeared to have been shot during a dispute that happened inside the location. The suspect, however, escaped before police arrived.

Further details regarding the dispute leading up to the shooting or the suspect involved are still part of an ongoing investigation.

The address provided is roughly 400 feet from the well-known Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a busy residential and business area.